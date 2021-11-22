Advertisement

Idaho Red Cross offers private Matrix Resurrections screenings for those who donate blood

The Red Cross is still experiencing a blood supply shortage as we head into the holidays
The Red Cross is still experiencing a blood supply shortage as we head into the holidays(weau)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Red Cross is still dealing with a shortage of blood as we head into the holiday season.

Now, as a way to incentivize blood donations, people who donate from Nov.29 to Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening of “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Winners can also bring 50 guests. The Red Cross is blaming the ongoing effects of COVID-19 as well as the summer spike in cases of the Delta Variant for the sharp drop in blood supply.

There were also fewer blood drives in schools and colleges which resulted in a 34% drop in new donors compared to 2020. The Red Cross is reporting a 12% drop in drop in new donors this year in the Idaho and Montana region.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. You can also go to the following blood drives in the Magic Valley:

CASSIA

Burley

12/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., BLM Operations/ Fire Warehouse, 3562 Overland Ave.

12/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 North Overland Ave.

JEROME

Jerome

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E.

12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 N. 100 E. Tiger Drive

LINCOLN

Dietrich

11/30/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dietrich High School/Community, 406 N. Park

MINIDOKA

Paul

12/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Paul Idaho Stake, 424 W. Ellis St.

TWIN FALLS

Buhl

12/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St.

Twin Falls

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Success Martial Arts, 455 Main Ave. E.

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

11/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

12/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Elizabeth Building, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd.

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

12/14/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

12/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

12/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho

Latest News

Right now, Idaho's average price for regular is $3.69. File photo
Fuel demand could spike this week as millions prepare for Thanksgiving travel
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced he will run for a sixth term as Idaho's...
Lawrence Wasden announces candidacy for Idaho Attorney General
A report from the Office of Performance Evaluations shows Idaho's emergency medical services...
Report: Idaho’s emergency medical services lack resources
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani will go public on Wall Street