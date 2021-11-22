Idaho Red Cross offers private Matrix Resurrections screenings for those who donate blood

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Red Cross is still dealing with a shortage of blood as we head into the holiday season.

Now, as a way to incentivize blood donations, people who donate from Nov.29 to Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening of “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Winners can also bring 50 guests. The Red Cross is blaming the ongoing effects of COVID-19 as well as the summer spike in cases of the Delta Variant for the sharp drop in blood supply.

There were also fewer blood drives in schools and colleges which resulted in a 34% drop in new donors compared to 2020. The Red Cross is reporting a 12% drop in drop in new donors this year in the Idaho and Montana region.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. You can also go to the following blood drives in the Magic Valley:

CASSIA

Burley

12/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., BLM Operations/ Fire Warehouse, 3562 Overland Ave.

12/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 North Overland Ave.

JEROME

Jerome

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E.

12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 N. 100 E. Tiger Drive

LINCOLN

Dietrich

11/30/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dietrich High School/Community, 406 N. Park

MINIDOKA

Paul

12/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Paul Idaho Stake, 424 W. Ellis St.

TWIN FALLS

Buhl

12/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St.

Twin Falls

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Success Martial Arts, 455 Main Ave. E.

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

11/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

12/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Elizabeth Building, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd.

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

12/14/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

12/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive N.

12/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N.

