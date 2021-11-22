Advertisement

Lawrence Wasden announces candidacy for Idaho Attorney General

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced he will run for a sixth term as Idaho's attorney general.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lawrence Wasden announced on Monday he will seek a sixth term as Idaho’s Attorney General.

Wasden has served as the gem state’s Attorney General for nearly 20 years and is the state’s longest-serving AG.

“It is an honor to serve my home state as Attorney General,” Wasden said. “I love Idaho and its people and still feel I have something to offer. I’m humbled by the opportunity to again throw my hat in the ring.”

In a statement, Wasden said he seeks to provide “clear, objective legal counsel based on the law.”

“This has been my guiding principle from Day One and I believe in it as strongly as ever today,” Wasden said. “An attorney general does not provide their clients or their state any value by giving them the legal counsel they want to hear or that is politically convenient. Rather, my goal has always been to provide counsel that is soundly rooted in the Rule of Law. This approach has served Idaho well and it’s important to maintain this consistency in 2023 and beyond.”

Wasden’s current term is set to expire in Jan. 2023.

