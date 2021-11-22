Advertisement

North Carolina Christmas tree arrives at the White House

It’s the thirteenth White House tree from the Tar Heel state.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not even Thanksgiving, but the White House is already putting up its Christmas tree. Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden accepted this year’s tree at the White House.

“It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent actually,” Biden told reporters.

This year’s tree is a Fraser Fir from Peak Farms in North Carolina.

Russell Estes, the farm’s owner, is no stranger to seeing his Christmas trees go up in Washington. His farm has served up White House Christmas trees under the Bush administration, the Obama administration, and now the Biden administration.

Estes said, “A special day for Peak farms and the Estes family and get to meet the First Lady and present her with a beautiful eighteen and half foot Fraser Fir.”

Estes says a lot of the success is on the Fraser Fir itself. He said, “We have the Frazier Firs native to North Carolina. It is the Cadillac of Christmas trees.”

This is the thirteenth official White House Christmas tree from North Carolina.

A Peak Farms tree was also selected for former Vice President Mike Pence’s residence during the Trump Administration.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
The State Department sought Monday to keep up pressure on Russia over that country's...
US announces more sanctions over Russian gas pipeline
The Red Cross is still experiencing a blood supply shortage as we head into the holidays
Idaho Red Cross offers private Matrix Resurrections screenings for those who donate blood