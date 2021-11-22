Advertisement

Oakley’s Beck wins Play of the Week

The Oakley senior had five touchdowns in Thursday’s 1A DI state championship game
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 22, 2021
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Oakley’s domination of Raft River Thursday night to win a state title, Payton Beck got the Hornets off to a great start with a long rushing touchdown.

The first of Beck’s five touchdowns on the night is the KMVT Play of the Week.

Oakley football repeated as state champs for the first time in school history in their win over Raft River at Holt Arena.

