Taylor, Kathryn Wilding

KIMBERLY—Kathryn Wilding Taylor, a longtime resident of Kimberly, ID, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Kathy was a loving friend, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Kathy didn’t see walls or status, she saw people. So many were influenced by her love and compassion, but none more than her own family. Her children and grandchildren knew that Mom, or GMA T, wouldn’t judge them for their follies, but she would expect them to own the mistake, lean on her, and get back in the game.

Kathy was born September 18, 1944, to Cecil and Laura Wilding. Kathy joined her older brother Lynn, and they were joined by Carla. Kathy learned to love to work from her father and mother and passed the trait on to her children and grandkids.

Kathy married Thomas “Tuck” Taylor, the love of her life, on June 6, 1962, in Jerome, ID. The marriage was later solemnized in the Boise, ID Temple. Tuck brought a son to the marriage, Thomas, and Kathy and Tuck added three more children, Dale, Jill, and Glenn.

Tuck and Kathy moved to Kimberly, ID in 1968, put down roots, and never left. They were involved in the community. Kathy served the community in many ways and for many years. Kathy was the chairman of Kimberly Good Neighbor Days for many years, often enlisting Tuck’s help. She loved the community, recognized the importance of giving back and taught her family this was a responsibility all shared.

Mom’s world turned upside down in July of 2009 when Dad passed away. She’d lost her companion and number one supporter and she needed to redirect her love. Mom found joy in serving others and shared her love with so many. Mom’s last years were tough as she fought a sinus tumor and ALS. She wasn’t able to eat or drink but she insisted her family get together every month for dinner. She would watch us all eat and just beam when we were together.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Laura Wilding, her in-laws, Fern and Robert Taylor, and her Eternal Companion Tuck. She is survived by her children, Thomas of Twin Falls, Dale (Julie) of Hansen, Jill Quaintance (Mark) of Kimberly, and Glenn (Wendy) of Burley, 20 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren (2 more coming soon!)

A viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 9:30 am until 10:45 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3850 N. 3500 E. Kimberly, ID. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 at the church. Burial will be held at the Jerome Cemetery with the Grave Dedication being given at 2:00 pm. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

