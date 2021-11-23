TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is this Friday night, November 26. This year, there are some changes that you need to be aware of.

In the past, people have been able to park at the K-Mart and Grocery Outlet parking lot and take a bus to the Kimberly Nurseries. This year, however, parking will only be allowed at Lighthouse Church.

The buses will begin picking people up at 5:00 p.m. on Friday night and bussing people to the event. An unopened, unwrapped toy is the admission to the event and they are hoping to collect more toys than ever before for families in need in the area.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to help the kids in need, all of the toys are donated to kids who are in need of toys for Christmas, it’s a great opportunity to share what we have been blessed with to the community,” said John Williams, the general manager of Kimberly Nurseries.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., and there will be a dinner of chili and baked potatoes. The fireworks will be lit off at 7:30 p.m.

