Bell, Forrest Glade

BURLEY—On Friday, November 19, 2021, Forrest Glade Bell departed this earth to be with our Father in Heaven. He passed away in his home surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with cancer.

Forrest leaves behind a large family who loved him very much including his wife, Lisa Lynn Bell; children, Jared (Melissa) Bell, Philip Bell, Lynette (Jose Renteria) Bell, Emily (Ben) Cook, Walter (Ashley) Reno, Brenna (Hogan) Barnes, and Aime (John) Cole; and former daughter-in-law, Kara Reno. Although he was close to everyone in his family, his grandchildren frequently and affectionately referred to him as “Papa.” Even with 22 grandchildren, there was plenty of love to go around. Additionally, Forrest leaves behind five brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by Hyrum and Verna Bell (father and mother); Greg, Darrell, Derrick, and Brad Bell (brothers); and Trudy Ann Bell (first wife).

Forrest was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Verna Jeffery and Hyrum Victor Bell, on August 15, 1951. They lived in Mud Lake, Idaho, at the time and he was the fifth of 14 children. Soon after he was born his family moved to a beautiful farm north of Rupert. Life on the farm was quite the adventure where lots of mischief, hard work, and life lessons were made. He attended Paul Elementary School and often said that he had, “too much fun” to be a good student. That being said, Forrest had a thirst for knowledge and learning and was often used as a resource for information. His daughter, Lynette, says that he was her Google; she would often call to ask him for advice on various things. As he grew older, he attended Minico High School where he ran track until his knee gave out. He also played basketball and softball for his church team, the Rupert 5th Ward, in Rupert. They dominated those years at softball. He had a wicked fast arm and was known for being able to throw a slugger. He graduated high school in 1969 and worked part-time for Rupert Iron Works and some local farmers that summer. But the biggest event that summer and, the event that changed his life forever, was meeting Trudy Ann Arnoldson from Ely, Nev. They quickly fell in love and continued to date while he attended Ricks College; they were married in April of 1972.

Not long after, he graduated Ricks College (1973) and started studying microbiology at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Soon they were blessed with their first child, Jared, in 1973; Philip followed not far behind in 1974.

After graduating from BYU with his Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology, St. Mark’s Hospital hired him as an ASCP Registered Technologist. They decided to move to Burley to work at a hospital. There, Lynette was born (1977), and, not long after, Emily (1978). There was much happiness and blessings to be had. Unfortunately though, Heavenly Father decided to call Trudy home to him in 1983 after a long-battle with cancer.

In 1984, Forrest married Kay Corbridge who had a daughter, Robin. Around that time Forrest and a board of doctors started Medical Laboratory Services in Burley. He worked there for a time and soon Kay became pregnant with a baby girl, Brenna, who was born in 1988. In the summer of 1991, they moved to Salem, Ore., where Forrest worked at Dallas Community Hospital. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned and Forrest and Kay divorced.

Forrest moved back to Burley to continue his work at Medical Lab Services in 1994. There, he met Lisa (Tomlinson) Bell. They fell in love and soon married on February 2, 1996. Lisa had two children, Walter (7 years old) and Aime (5 years old). Forrest took them in as his own and raised them with the love of a father, the rest is history.

Nothing brought Forrest greater joy than spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. His home was an open door for anyone who wanted to walk in. Every Sunday they would host “Sunday fun day” where all of the grandkids would come over and play games and share a meal with Forrest and Lisa. Settlers of Catan was his favorite game, and he showed no mercy in kicking everyone’s butt. He was very intentional with his time and made each child feel special and loved. It is a huge testament to the type of man Forrest was – to have such a large family, and have each and every one hold him so dear to their hearts. Many would come to him for his advice over the years. And he made his family feel loved and comforted with his gentle guidance.

Forrest and Lisa spent their summers camping, hunting, jeeping, and rock hounding with their family and friends. Their children are full of stories of these adventures. It was more common to be out exploring a new place on the weekends than lazing around at home. He poured so much love and attention into every trip, and as a result, lots of beautiful memories were made.

In 2019, Forrest was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma. Even though he was sick, he never wavered and he continued to be the backbone of his family and loved on them until his last breath.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Please join us in a celebration of life and remembrance of a man who loved and was loved by so many.

