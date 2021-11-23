Burley man sentenced to five years for drug trafficking

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Police say in April of 2020, detectives with the Minidoka-Cassia Drug Taskforce got a tip of suspicious activity in a business complex in Paul, Idaho. After conducting surveillance, police saw 42-year-old Fernando Najera carrying a bag into one of the buildings.

Investigators searched his vehicle where they found 35.5 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of U.S. currency, and other items police believed were indicative of drug sales.

A judge ordered Najera to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He was also found to be in violation of another supervised release from a separate drug trafficking conviction.

He was given 18 months in prison to be served concurrently with his five-year prison sentence.

