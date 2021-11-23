Advertisement

Burley man sentenced to five years for drug trafficking

Najera was given 5 years in prison.
Najera was given 5 years in prison.(WRDW)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Police say in April of 2020, detectives with the Minidoka-Cassia Drug Taskforce got a tip of suspicious activity in a business complex in Paul, Idaho. After conducting surveillance, police saw 42-year-old Fernando Najera carrying a bag into one of the buildings.

Investigators searched his vehicle where they found 35.5 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of U.S. currency, and other items police believed were indicative of drug sales.

A judge ordered Najera to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He was also found to be in violation of another supervised release from a separate drug trafficking conviction.

He was given 18 months in prison to be served concurrently with his five-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho

Latest News

This surpassed their goal of 2,021
60 hours to fight hunger collect 2,037 turkeys
Much of this has to do with the La Nina storms
A look at why Idaho has gotten so much rain recently
Crews are working to make a temporary road
Rockslide requires closures from Smiths Ferry to Round Valley through the weekend
The lots are valued at $3.4 million
Idaho will auction six Payette unleased lots