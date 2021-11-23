Advertisement

Campaign to stop underage drinking begins Friday

The initiative looks to crack down on underage drinking
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A campaign to bring attention to underage drinking is starting this Friday.

The youth-led initiative seeks to change adult attitudes about selling and providing alcohol to minors, according to a press release from the Idaho Office of Drug Policy. The campaign will launch on Nov. 26 at liquor stores statewide.

In partnership with the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, the Idaho State Liquor Division, and 19 community prevention organizations, the initiative looks to bring attention to underage drinking during the holidays.

“We know that 43% of Idaho youth who drink underage usually obtain alcohol by someone giving it to them, including through adults 21 and older who can purchase it legally,” said Marianne King, Director of the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.

Volunteers will place stickers on bags used by customers for their liquor purchases that remind people that providing alcohol to minors is illegal.

