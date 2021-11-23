Declo wrestler signs with Northern Colorado

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three-time state champion wrestler Derek Matthews signed with Northern Colorado University on Monday morning.

The Bears compete in the Big VII Conference for wrestling and they’re 4-2 overall with losses to 3rd ranked Missouri and 17th ranked Oklahoma.

Matthews meanwhile, is looking to wrap up his fourth 2A state championship in February.

The senior is continuing in his family’s footsteps, of competing at the Division I level. Derek’s older brother Tyler and father Ty wrestled for Indiana, while his uncle wrestled at West Point and grandfather competed at Boise State.

