Governor Little signs on to attempt to clear up supply chain issues

The commitment is called Operation Open Roads and is a pledge with the governors of Florida, Texas, Montana, Arizona, and other states
Idaho Governor Brad Little signed on to an effort to help solve supply chain issues by deregulating aspects of government policy(WILX)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to help solve the supply chain issues and worker shortages that have been making headlines nationwide, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed on to a commitment to address the workforce shortage by removing government regulations.

The commitment is called Operation Open Roads and is a pledge with the governors of Florida, Texas, Montana, Arizona, and other states to “cut red tape” and remove regulations the governors say are preventing private sector growth.

“We’ve already cut red tape to enable faster, freer flow of commerce in Idaho, and I am calling on state agencies within my administration today to identify additional specific actions we can take to ensure Idahoans have what they need for the holidays. Governors across America are working to address the supply chain crisis since the President won’t,” Governor Little said.

The Governors are calling on the Biden administration to suspend the COVID-19 vaccine mandate specifically for the trucking and transportation industry so as not to make driver shortages worse, a statement on the plan said.

In a statement, the governors committed to using their authority to modify weight, size, or load restrictions to allow for more cargo to efficiently flow and adjust service constraints hours to give truckers more time and flexibility among other deregulation strategies.

