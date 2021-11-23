Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game seeks information about a wasted elk

Idaho Fish and Game found a deer elk, much like this one, on the morning of Nov. 12.
Idaho Fish and Game found a deer elk, much like this one, on the morning of Nov. 12.(TWRA)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEAR MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a wasted cow elk near Anderson Ranch Dam.

The elk was found after Fish and Game received a tip of a wasted cow elk through their Citizens Against Poaching hotline. It was left intact and was found around 40 feet off Anderson Ranch Dam Road.

Upon investigation, officers determined it was likely the elk was shot around Nov. 10 or Nov. 11. Near the elk, the investigating officer found a gut pile from another elk and drag marks and tire tracks roughly 150 feet from the wasted elk.

Anyone who was hunting in the area at the time and may have relevant information is encouraged to pass along relevant information at (208)-316-2415, or call Citizens Against Poaching at 1-(800)-632-5999.

