Idaho Supreme Court changes COVID-19 precautions

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Control of in-court COVID-19 precautions will now largely shift back to local districts, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The order was given out a day after most of Idaho left crisis standards of care for its hospitals, and as rates of COVID-19 fall across the state.

“In light of the improving circumstances … we have concluded that further modification of our safety protocols is now warranted,” the Court’s order states. The order will generally take effect on Wednesday, and health and safety precautions at Idaho courthouses will return to being managed in the same way they were this summer.

Each district’s administrative judge will be responsible for taking adequate measures that reflect local conditions. Jury trials may resume the week of Dec. 6 unless a county meets one of two conditions:

The county’s seven-day moving average incidence rate of confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 reaches 25 or more cases per 100,000 population.

Crisis standards of care are in effect for the public health district the county is within.

If either condition is met, visitors to the courthouse in the affected county must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Judges will have the right to order masking or social distancing if necessary.

The new order replaces those made in September and October.

