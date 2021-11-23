Advertisement

Idaho will auction six Payette unleased lots

The lots are valued at $3.4 million
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Lands announced on Monday they will be auctioning six state endowment-owned lots on Payette Lake.

The state says the properties are valued at $3.4 million. The auction will take place on Dec. 2 at 10:00 a.m. at the Waters Edge Event Center in Eagle.

The lots set to be auctioned are vacant and unleased, and they are located south of Ponderosa State Park. The revenue from the auction will go towards the Public School and Normal School endowment beneficiaries.

A cashier’s check is required on auction day for $53,000 in order to bid for lake front property, and $11,800 to bid for upland property. To find out how to participate, go to this website.

