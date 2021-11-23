Advertisement

Montana Police ask for Idahoans help in finding missing man

Police say Michael Lopez phone last pinged in Challis, Idaho
Police say Michael Lopez phone last pinged in Challis, Idaho(Idaho State Police)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOULA, Montana (KMVT/KSVT) — Police in Missoula, Montana are asking for the help of Idaho citizens in finding a missing man.

Michael Lopez has been missing since Nov.10 and was traveling from Missoula to Caldwell through the Salmon, Challis, Stanley route. Police say his phone last pinged in Challis around noon on Nov. 10.

Lopez was traveling to see his family in Southern California. He was supposed to have a planned stop in Caldwell, but was not heard from.

Lopez is described as being a 71-year-old white man with brown eyes and balding grey hair. Police say his vehicle is a green 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 with a topper that has a Montana license plate of 771170B.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or 911.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho

Latest News

The mule deer buck was found on Peterson Island
Mule deer buck killed and left to waste near Burley
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Idaho creates chronic wasting disease management zone
The initiative looks to crack down on underage drinking
Campaign to stop underage drinking begins Friday
The resort hopes for top to bottom terrain to be open
Sun Valley set to open slopes on Thanksgiving Day