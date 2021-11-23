Montana Police ask for Idahoans help in finding missing man

MISSOULA, Montana (KMVT/KSVT) — Police in Missoula, Montana are asking for the help of Idaho citizens in finding a missing man.

Michael Lopez has been missing since Nov.10 and was traveling from Missoula to Caldwell through the Salmon, Challis, Stanley route. Police say his phone last pinged in Challis around noon on Nov. 10.

Lopez was traveling to see his family in Southern California. He was supposed to have a planned stop in Caldwell, but was not heard from.

Lopez is described as being a 71-year-old white man with brown eyes and balding grey hair. Police say his vehicle is a green 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 with a topper that has a Montana license plate of 771170B.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or 911.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.