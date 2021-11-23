Mule deer buck killed and left to waste near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help in a case of a mule deer buck that was left to waste.

The department was given a tip through their Citizens Against Poaching hotline on Nov. 12 that led them to a mule deer buck shot and left to waste near Burley on Peterson Island east of the town.

Peterson Island is in Unit 53, which Fish and Game say is an archery-only hunt at the time of the kill. They urge anyone hunting in the Snake River area near Peterson Island between Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 who may have seen anything to call Conservation Officer Nate Woods at (208)-539-4406 or the citizens against poaching hotline at 1-(800)-632-5999.

