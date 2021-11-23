Murtaugh takes top Snake River Conference volleyball honors

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After leading the Murtaugh Red Devils to a conference championship and state appearance, two key members of the volleyball team earned Snake River Conference honors. The Player of the Year is Addison Stoker.

The senior and middle blocker outside hitter recorded a whopping 177 kills, 238 digs, 24 blocks and 32 aces.

Lisa Nebeker is the Coach of the Year for guiding the Red Devils to an 18-win season and their first district championship since 2002.

FIRST TEAM

Aleia Blakeslee - SR - Lighthouse Ashlee Stanger - Soph - Murtaugh Maddie Shetler - Soph - Lighthouse Julia Magana - SR - Oakley Dani Regalado - SR - Shoshone Addie Mitton - JR - Oakley

SECOND TEAM

Madi Fink - SR - Glenns Ferry Adysyn Stanger - Soph - Murtaugh Karlie Chapman - JR - Shoshone Caroline Schumann - JR - Raft River Lacee Power - JR - Oakley Ella DeJong - Soph - Lighthouse

HONORABLE MENTION

Kenidy Parke - SR - Raft River Jessica Zavala - SR - Murtaugh Kyan Jackson -SR - Glenns Ferry Abby Rex - JR - Raft River Melina Tellez - FR - Shoshone

