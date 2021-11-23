Murtaugh takes top Snake River Conference volleyball honors
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After leading the Murtaugh Red Devils to a conference championship and state appearance, two key members of the volleyball team earned Snake River Conference honors. The Player of the Year is Addison Stoker.
The senior and middle blocker outside hitter recorded a whopping 177 kills, 238 digs, 24 blocks and 32 aces.
Lisa Nebeker is the Coach of the Year for guiding the Red Devils to an 18-win season and their first district championship since 2002.
FIRST TEAM
- Aleia Blakeslee - SR - Lighthouse
- Ashlee Stanger - Soph - Murtaugh
- Maddie Shetler - Soph - Lighthouse
- Julia Magana - SR - Oakley
- Dani Regalado - SR - Shoshone
- Addie Mitton - JR - Oakley
SECOND TEAM
- Madi Fink - SR - Glenns Ferry
- Adysyn Stanger - Soph - Murtaugh
- Karlie Chapman - JR - Shoshone
- Caroline Schumann - JR - Raft River
- Lacee Power - JR - Oakley
- Ella DeJong - Soph - Lighthouse
HONORABLE MENTION
- Kenidy Parke - SR - Raft River
- Jessica Zavala - SR - Murtaugh
- Kyan Jackson -SR - Glenns Ferry
- Abby Rex - JR - Raft River
- Melina Tellez - FR - Shoshone
