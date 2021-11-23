Advertisement

Rockslide requires closures from Smiths Ferry to Round Valley through the weekend

Crews are working to make a temporary road
Crews are working to make a temporary road(Idaho Transportation Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho state highway 55 in between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley will be closed through Thanksgiving weekend due to a rockslide near the area of Rainbow Bridge.

Work began Sunday on a solution to safely open the road again. This involves removing boulders and mud from the hillside to build a rock wall 20 feet tall and 500 feet long to reinforce the slope and build a temporary road around the slide.

“We appreciate the patience of the public as we work to reinforce the very large slide area,” said Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 Engineering Manager. “Our goal is to reopen the highway as soon as possible. This is potentially dangerous work on an unstable slope. We need to take the time to ensure the safety of our construction team and eventually the traveling public once the road is reopened.

Officials recommend travelers use Highway 95 as an alternate route in the short term.

