Sun Valley set to open slopes on Thanksgiving Day

The resort hopes for top to bottom terrain to be open(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Snowboarders and skiers rejoice as ski season is right around the corner. Sun Valley’s opening day is on Thanksgiving.

Sun Valley residents Mitchell Hollins and Jan Philipsborn are ready for opening weekend. That is, as long as the snow is there.

“Definitely, without a doubt, if there is snow, we’ll be out,” they said.

Temperatures Monday morning were prime for snowmaking, and while KMVT couldn’t get a sneak peek of available runs, the resort hopes for top to bottom terrain to be open.

“The team is working really hard to get the mountain prepared, making snow, grooming, making sure that we have as many trails open as we possibly can,” said Sun Valley Director of Marketing Bridget Higgins.

“I will say the only variable here is the snowmaking machines because they work miracles,” said Philipsborn.

Bald Mountain will also feature some new glade skiing off of the skiers right of the Upper College run.

“We’ve opened up some new glade skiing within bounds through some of our healthy forest initiative work that we’re doing, clearing the dead and bug-infested trees,” said Higgins.

Single lift ticket prices can be above $150 during the middle of the season. However, the pricing could be lower depending on the time of the year.

Tickets are also cheaper online. For opening day, things stand at $104.

Masks will be required indoors per city ordinance, but not outdoors.

“So guests are encouraged to socially and physically distance while waiting in line, lining up tip to tail, and you can stay at least six to eight feet apart,” said Higgins.

For more information about what else is new at Sun Valley, click here.

For information on the Uphill/Downhill policy, click here.

