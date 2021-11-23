Trapper education classes to be held in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A trapper education class will be held in Jerome in December. The class will be held on Dec. 4 at the Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education Building.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and pre-registration will be required. You can sign up by visiting the Idaho Fish and Game website at www.idfg.idaho.gov. Under the education tab, select Hunter Education.

The class is $9.75 and is one of two trapping classes required to trap wolves in the state of Idaho.

