Behind the Business: Kellz Kreations

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At 213 Main Street in Kimberly, bland clothing is becoming more and more exciting at Kellz Kreations.

“We could put logos on your shoes, we could put logos on your hats, on your sweaters. We do anything that you guys need us to do,” said owner Kelly Thompsett. “Like I said we have beanies, shirts, socks you name it.”

The business also serves as a swag shop for the Idaho Vipers, a nonprofit youth sports organization. Being a part of the Kimberly community is something that’s very exciting for Thompsett.

“We’re just doing little crafty things at home and it started, little by little, people noticing what we’re doing and stuff so I mean we love it,” said Thompson. “This is something that I love to do and hopefully we can expand, and we love the community here in Kimberly so it’s just amazing.”

Owning this business has been a dream come true, not only for Thompsett but for her grandmother as well. “I know my grandma, she used to own the gift barn here and so she passed away, and she gave me all her supplies and stuff and so I said ‘hey why not’ let’s get it to use,” said Thompsett.

“Just before she passed, she was buying me certain things and that was one of her dreams too was to get me started on opening up a shop.”

Thompsett says she hopes growth is in her future. “I’m just hoping it can expand bigger and stuff like that and so just take it one day at a time and leave it in god’s hands. And I’m just thankful for what I’ve got now and what we’re doing.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.