Carey escapes Shoshone with OT win; girls basketball roundup

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:41 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Berenice Vargas posted a game-high 20 points and Carey picks up its second win of the season after the 44-36 overtime victory over Shoshone.

Shayli Smith added 11 points in the win.

For the Indians, Karlie Chapman led the squad with 12 points, while Suzy Juarez added 11.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Indians drop to 2-1.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 49, Canyon Ridge 18: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 26 points. Sydney Searle added 7 points, while her sister Lynzey chipped in 5.

Lighthouse Christian 47, Twin Falls Christian Academy 14: Aleia Blakeslee was the Lions top scorer with 18 points, Jordan Wolverton contributed 16 points and Aubrey Gibbons also chipped in 7 points.

Dietrich 40, Richfield 38: Hailey Astle led Dietrich with 27 points and Kenzie Riley led Richfield with 12.

Q1: Dietrich 5 Richfield 2 Q2: Dietrich 12 Richfield 11 Q3: Dietrich 14 Richfield 10 Q4: Dietrich 4 Richfield 12 Overtime: Dietrich 7 Richfield 5

