Idaho governor makes pick for vacant state Senate seat

Little selected Semmelroth to the position on Wednesday
Little selected Semmelroth to the position on Wednesday(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Carrie Semmelroth has been appointed to the Idaho Senate.

Republican Gov. Brad Little selected Semmelroth on Wednesday to serve out the term of former Democratic Sen. Ali Rabe, who moved to a different legislative district.

Semmelroth, a Democrat from Boise, was among three people submitted to Little by the Idaho Democratic Party to replace Rabe.

Semmelroth works at Boise State University’s College of Education.

