Minico baseball player inks with Antelope Valley College

Traver Miller inked with Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, California.
Traver Miller inked with Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, California.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:48 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Minico baseball player is taking his talents to the Golden State following his high school career.

Traver Miller inked with Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, California as a second baseman and pitcher. Miller earned first-team Great Basin Conference honors during his junior campaign.

The Marauders are enduring a coaching change with Bryan Moses taking over the team, following the previous coach’s retirement. Moses has a strong reputation of winning and turning programs around.

As far as high school goes, Minico looks to improve upon a 15-12 finish this coming spring.

“It’s been a really good experience, especially with our coaches and this upcoming season hopefully I just do really good I guess. I ain’t got nothing to worry about anymore because I’m signing,” Miller explained.

“He’s not afraid to work, he’s not afraid to get in there, he’s not afraid to learn. he listens,” Price said. “His skills develop, each they’re getting better He’s got a big future ahead of him with the way he develops and grows.”

