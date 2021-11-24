Advertisement

One Magic Valley location boasts hundreds of Christmas trees amid shortage

The Twin Falls Office of the Adult and Teen Challenge has more than 300 trees for sale
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The effects of supply chain issues and shortages seem to be never-ending, and Christmas trees can now join the list.

Whether it’s artificial or real, numerous factors like weather conditions or shipping issues make things more difficult. However, one spot in the Magic Valley has over 300 trees for sale.

The Twin Falls Office of the Adult and Teen Challenge is selling trees right out of the parking lot of the Full of Life Family Church on Addison. While prices might be a little higher this year, all tree proceeds help women with addiction.

“We have over 315 trees that we are trying to sell, and all the proceeds will go back right back into our program to help us meet the needs of the women in our center,” said Linda Staub with the Twin Falls Women’s Center for Adult and Teen Challenge.

They hope to raise $6,000 dollars. After adding to their facilities earlier this year, the Adult and Teen Challenge can service 24 women instead of eight.

