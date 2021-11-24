Advertisement

Police investigating late night shooting in Twin Falls

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Brittany Cooper and Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating a late night shooting in a residential neighborhood.

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night to assist in a shooting that occurred.

According to Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury, officers were already on scene dealing with an individual and then gun shots were fired.

Right now the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

“Right now I don’t have any reason to believe there was a danger to the public,” Kingsbury explained. “I believe everyone that has been involved has been contained and we’re trying to figure things out.”

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force will be the investigative entity.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

