St. Luke’s is asking for donated crutches

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saint Luke’s Health System is asking for the community’s help in mitigating supply chain issues.

Ongoing supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages in aluminum, which is limiting the number of crutches for major hospital systems across the nation.

As a result, St. Luke’s Health System is starting a crutch drive and is asking community members to donate new or gently used crutches that are not being used and will support patients in need.

An official with Saint Luke’s says the hospital system goes through about 400 crutches a month.

“Some of the youth size crutches are the ones that we are struggling with, the most in the industry,” said St. Luke’s Senior Director of supply chain management Ason Merrill. “We are mitigating our supply through our normal mitigation strategies. We are air shipping when we can, we are finding alternative solutions.”

There are 10 drop-off locations within the Saint Luke’s system, including one here in Twin Falls at 738 North College Road. St. Luke’s will accept crutches Nov. 29 through Jan. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.