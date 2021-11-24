Twin Falls Police will hire four new officers thanks to DOJ grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls population is about 51,000 people.

About 40,000 people commute to Twin Falls for services daily.

With the extreme population growth, Twin Falls Police Department is stepping up efforts to keep you safe.

Twin Falls was one of only two cities in Idaho that was awarded a grant from the Department of Justice, and Lt. Craig Stouts with the police department says they are grateful as the need for police officers continues to grow.

“What this grant really does for us is it helps us enhance our community outreach program,” said Lt. Stotts.

They applied for the grant in June. The grant is for $500,000.

“We asked for 4 police officers, the grant is set up to where there is a 25% matching, so basically it’s a scale to where most of the federal funding is in the first year or two and then that decreases while the local increases,” said Stotts.

Josh Palmer with the city of Twin Falls says the matching grant system is actually a benefit to the city.

“If it was just a static grant, so it expired after a certain amount of time, if we didn’t have funding for those 4 officers, we couldn’t keep them, so the way the Department of Justice has set up the grant, having the match system, over time, we’ll just be covering those positions, what it does is help us get those 4 officers far earlier than we could,” said Palmer.

Right now they have 77 sworn police officers, but Stotts says they are currently down 5 officers because of recent retirements.

“A lot of the people that are assigned to do community outreach, community connection officers, with the marginalized groups and communities within our city, find themselves not being able to devote enough time to that because of their regular duties, like I said because of staffing levels and what not,” said Stotts.

The applications are currently open and anyone interested in welcome to apply.

