University of Idaho wins this year’s “food fight” donation battle

Donations went to the school’s food pantries, while financial donations went to the Idaho foodbank
The Idaho Foodbank got a lot of financial and food donations to help people with food insecurity
The Idaho Foodbank got a lot of financial and food donations to help people with food insecurity
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho is the winner of this year’s Food Fight, a competition between the University of Idaho and Idaho State University to raise money and food for food-insecure Idahoans.

Donations went to the school’s food pantries, while financial donations went to the Idaho foodbank. The University of Idaho raised $2,429 while also donating 1,441 pounds of food. Idaho State University provided 16,632 meals worth of food.

“We appreciate the support of both the University of Idaho and the Idaho State University communities,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “This fun and friendly competition ultimately benefits Idahoans who are in need of food assistance.”

