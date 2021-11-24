Vaccine mandate takes effect for St. Luke’s

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With much of the state out of crisis standards of care, a vaccine mandate is back in effect for the St. Luke’s Health System.

The mandate was to go into effect Sept. 1, but the COVID-19 situation in Idaho delayed the start. Now, St. Luke’s health system says only 0.6% of their employees are non-compliant.

However, 8 to 9% of St. Luke’s employees have received religious or medical exemptions, according to the health system. This accounts for over 1,000 out of around 17,000 St. Luke’s employees.

“We have had fairly wide guardrails around our exemption process, we have honored people’s requests for religious exemptions when those have come up, medical exemptions are quite a bit tighter,” said St. Luke’s Chief Physician Officer Dr. Jim Souza.

When St. Luke’s put this mandate in place nearly 80% of the staff was already vaccinated.

