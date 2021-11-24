What you can and can’t feed your dogs this Thanksgiving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Thanksgiving just two days away, it is important to know what foods are safe to feed your furry friends who are bound to be craving some of that delicious turkey.

Doctor Zsigmond Szanto at the Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic says dogs stomachs are different than humans, which means that dogs aren’t able to process the same foods as we are.

It takes a dog five days for their stomach to get used to a certain food, so giving them a lot of turkey for example when they have never had it before will often make them get sick.

Turkey meat, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin are all safe foods in moderation, but never give your dog turkey bones, sweets, or the leftover fat.

“Instead of giving leftovers, my suggestion would be, if you truly want to give something for a taste, have a small plate, put out a few pieces of things that you intend to give to your pet, and then they get a chance,” said Szanto. “Everybody can take from that plate, it’s a known quantity, nobody is slipping a piece of this under the table.”

He says his office often sees an uptick in veterinary calls during the holiday season, so it is important to keep a close eye on your dog during this time of year, in case they get into something they aren’t supposed to.

