Worry about package arrival times hover over holiday season

UPS officials say that there’s nothing to worry about provided you follow a few steps
Shipping companies scramble to finish holiday deliveries
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the Christmas season fast approaching, many are worried about packages being delivered in time for the holidays.

With current supply chain issues happening, many businesses are experiencing delays in their inventory. UPS officials say that there’s nothing to worry about, so long as you follow a few certain steps.

“You’ve probably seen the media reports talking about out-of-stock scenarios, inventory availability challenges, we wanna help you get ahead of all of that,” said UPS’s President of Global Enterprise Sales Nakeya Shelton.

“And the best way to do it is to make sure you’re shopping early, that your shippers are shipping early, and that enables UPS to deliver early.”

Getting good deals online for Black Friday sales are always a good way to get shopping done early so you can have your gifts by Christmas Eve.

