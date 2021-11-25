Habitat for Humanity makes local family’s home ownership dreams a reality

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The McClaflin family of nine have never had a home to call their own before. Just days before Thanksgiving, they finally do.

“It’s amazing, seeing that my family has somewhere to be, a comfy home, and we’ve all kind of put our blood sweat, and tears into it, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Ryan McClaflin.

Habitat for Humanity works to help provide affordable homes for families in the Magic Valley.

The homes are built by volunteers and the soon-to-be homeowners themselves.

“This family has put in over 1,300 sweat equity hours, building this home and the other homes that they have helped with and what that does is it engages them with the home, they know it inside and out, they are able to take care of problems because they know what is behind that wall,” said Linda Fleming, the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity.

The entire process does take a while though. Between finding the right home for the family and making it livable for them, the McClaflin’s have been waiting for their home since 2018.

“This family is the epitome of grace, they work alongside every other family, never said ‘when is it our turn?’, was always understandable of the next move habitat needed to make,” said Fleming.

And the McClaflin’s are so excited to be able to spend the first of many Thanksgiving’s in their forever home.

“This is still surreal, but it’s amazing. It’s here, it’s real,” said McClaflin.

