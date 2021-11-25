Advertisement

Keeping kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving

According to the journal Pediatrics, 1.6 million children in the U.S. have peanut allergies
We have tips for keeping your kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving
We have tips for keeping your kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving(Hawaii News Now)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving signifies the start of many holiday gatherings in the coming months bringing families together over the next few weeks to share time, gifts, and meals together.

But how do parents navigate these joyous occasions while keeping their children safe from the food allergies they suffer from?

According to the journal Pediatrics, 1.6 million children in the U.S. have peanut allergies. Whether the allergy is to peanuts or otherwise, there are strategies all parents can use to stay safe.

“Feed your peanut-allergic child beforehand so that they’re not hungry right when you get to your host’s home and rushing to try and eat something,” said Immunology Specialist Dr. Ananth Thyagarajan. “As always, in case of an allergic reaction with accidental ingestion, you want to make sure they have emergency medications available, including the epinephrine auto-injector.”

Other ways to avoid the dangers of food allergies while still enjoying your holiday include bringing your own meals and coordinating with the host beforehand.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest

Latest News

FILE - Oil pump jacks work in unison, Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Williston, N.D.
President Biden taps federal oil reserves in effort to ease gas prices
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is urging people to have a plan if they will drink this...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office urges people to make plans if they plan to drink this holiday
Nathan Harper's bond was set at $220,000
Suspect booked in Bingham County after officer involved shooting
The Idaho Foodbank got a lot of financial and food donations to help people with food insecurity
University of Idaho wins this year’s “food fight” donation battle