Keeping kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving signifies the start of many holiday gatherings in the coming months bringing families together over the next few weeks to share time, gifts, and meals together.

But how do parents navigate these joyous occasions while keeping their children safe from the food allergies they suffer from?

According to the journal Pediatrics, 1.6 million children in the U.S. have peanut allergies. Whether the allergy is to peanuts or otherwise, there are strategies all parents can use to stay safe.

“Feed your peanut-allergic child beforehand so that they’re not hungry right when you get to your host’s home and rushing to try and eat something,” said Immunology Specialist Dr. Ananth Thyagarajan. “As always, in case of an allergic reaction with accidental ingestion, you want to make sure they have emergency medications available, including the epinephrine auto-injector.”

Other ways to avoid the dangers of food allergies while still enjoying your holiday include bringing your own meals and coordinating with the host beforehand.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.