Snake River All-Conference football teams revealed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River released its all-conference football teams prior to the state championship game. Here’s a recap of who earned the league’s top honors.

Oakley’s Dace Jones is the Snake River Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The senior linebacker recorded 77 tackles, three sacks, one interception, four pass tips, two forced fumbles and made five fumble recoveries.

Oakley players’ stats are only from the regular season.

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL Korban Hansen 11 Raft River

DL Houston Bingham 11 Oakley: 40 tackles | 3 sacks

DL Raegan Fitzpatrick 11 Murtaugh

LB Wyatt Castagneto 12 Glenns Ferry

LB Thaine Loughmiller 12 Raft River

LB Bry Severe 10 Oakley: 31 tackles | 3 sacks | 3 Int | 2 TDS | 127 return yards |1 punt block |1 fumble recovery

DB Tegan Whitaker 12 Raft River

DB Bridger Duncan 10 Oakley: 18 tackles | 5 Int. | 8 pass tips

P Nick Hernandez 12 Glenns Ferry

SECOND TEAM

DL Porter Pickett 11 Oakley

DL Mason Whitaker 12 Raft River

DL Freddy Martinez 12 Murtaugh

LB Ethan Toribaugh 11 Oakley: 64 tackles | 2 Int. | 3 blocked punts | 2 safeties

LB Seth Tracy 12 Raft River

LB Dan Gonzalez 12 Oakley: 70 tackles | 1 pass tip | 2 fumble recovery | 1 TD

DB Junior Benites 10 Murtaugh

DB Kole Spencer 11 Raft River

P Case Vanlewen 10 Lighthouse

HONORABLE MENTION

DL Jack DeJong 10 Lighthouse

DL Emmet Martin 11 Glenns Ferry

DL Malaki Brune 12 Murtaugh

LB Cesar Aburto 12 Murtaugh

LB Walker Goettle 11 Lighthouse

LB Alex Murillo 11 Raft River

DB Keshawn Crocker 11 Oakley: DB 38 Tackles | 5 Int | 96 return yards | 3 pass tips

DB Clay Silva 12 Lighthouse

OFFENSE

The Offensive Player of the Year hails from Raft River High School in Seth Tracy. The junior wide receiver produced 758 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 86 yards. His coach Chad Evans earned Coach of the Year for leading the squad to a perfect record in the regular season and a conference championship.

Photo courtesy of: Tia Whitaker

FIRST TEAM

QB Tate Whitaker 11 Raft River

RB Kole Spencer 11 Raft River

RB Bry Severe 10 Oakley: 741 yards | 10 TD. | 27 yards receiving | 2 receiving TD

WR Jack DeJong 10 Lighthouse

WR Dace Jones 12 Oakley: 45 rushing yards | 626 yards receiving | 12 TD | 44 receptions

WR Clay Silva 12 Lighthouse

OL Porter Pickett 11 Oakley: “Steady as the day is long, explained head coach Brennan Jones. “Started every game.”

OL Mason Whitaker 12 Raft River

OL Malaki Brune 12 Murtaugh

K Ethan Southern 12 Raft River

Kick Return Tegan Whitaker 12 Raft River

SECOND TEAM

QB Payton Beck 12 Oakley: 1,089 yards | 24 TD | 6 Int.| 57%

RB Junior Benites 10 Murtaugh

RB Thaine Loughmiller 12 Raft River

WR Walker Goettle 11 Lighthouse

WR Tegan Whitaker 12 Raft River

OL Carter Munsee 11 Lighthouse

OL Davin Jones 12 Raft River

OL Lad Hansen 12 Raft River

K Freddy Martinez 12 Murtaugh

Kick Return Dace Jones 12 Oakley

HONORABLE MENTION

QB Ashton Anderson 11 Murtaugh

RB Cesar Aburto 12 Murtaugh

RB Nick Hernandez 12 Glenns Ferry

WR Raegan Fitzpatrick 11 Murtaugh

WR Joshua Masillas 12 Glenns Ferry

WR Chandler Jones 11 Murtaugh

OL Hayden Hunter 12 Oakley

OL Freddy Martinez 12 Murtaugh

OL Caleb Black 11 Glenns Ferry

