Snake River All-Conference football teams revealed
Oakley’s Dace Jones, Raft River’s Seth Tracy named Players of the Year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River released its all-conference football teams prior to the state championship game. Here’s a recap of who earned the league’s top honors.
Oakley’s Dace Jones is the Snake River Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
The senior linebacker recorded 77 tackles, three sacks, one interception, four pass tips, two forced fumbles and made five fumble recoveries.
Oakley players’ stats are only from the regular season.
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
DL Korban Hansen 11 Raft River
DL Houston Bingham 11 Oakley: 40 tackles | 3 sacks
DL Raegan Fitzpatrick 11 Murtaugh
LB Wyatt Castagneto 12 Glenns Ferry
LB Thaine Loughmiller 12 Raft River
LB Bry Severe 10 Oakley: 31 tackles | 3 sacks | 3 Int | 2 TDS | 127 return yards |1 punt block |1 fumble recovery
DB Tegan Whitaker 12 Raft River
DB Bridger Duncan 10 Oakley: 18 tackles | 5 Int. | 8 pass tips
P Nick Hernandez 12 Glenns Ferry
SECOND TEAM
DL Porter Pickett 11 Oakley
DL Mason Whitaker 12 Raft River
DL Freddy Martinez 12 Murtaugh
LB Ethan Toribaugh 11 Oakley: 64 tackles | 2 Int. | 3 blocked punts | 2 safeties
LB Seth Tracy 12 Raft River
LB Dan Gonzalez 12 Oakley: 70 tackles | 1 pass tip | 2 fumble recovery | 1 TD
DB Junior Benites 10 Murtaugh
DB Kole Spencer 11 Raft River
P Case Vanlewen 10 Lighthouse
HONORABLE MENTION
DL Jack DeJong 10 Lighthouse
DL Emmet Martin 11 Glenns Ferry
DL Malaki Brune 12 Murtaugh
LB Cesar Aburto 12 Murtaugh
LB Walker Goettle 11 Lighthouse
LB Alex Murillo 11 Raft River
DB Keshawn Crocker 11 Oakley: DB 38 Tackles | 5 Int | 96 return yards | 3 pass tips
DB Clay Silva 12 Lighthouse
OFFENSE
The Offensive Player of the Year hails from Raft River High School in Seth Tracy. The junior wide receiver produced 758 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 86 yards. His coach Chad Evans earned Coach of the Year for leading the squad to a perfect record in the regular season and a conference championship.
Photo courtesy of: Tia Whitaker
FIRST TEAM
QB Tate Whitaker 11 Raft River
RB Kole Spencer 11 Raft River
RB Bry Severe 10 Oakley: 741 yards | 10 TD. | 27 yards receiving | 2 receiving TD
WR Jack DeJong 10 Lighthouse
WR Dace Jones 12 Oakley: 45 rushing yards | 626 yards receiving | 12 TD | 44 receptions
WR Clay Silva 12 Lighthouse
OL Porter Pickett 11 Oakley: “Steady as the day is long, explained head coach Brennan Jones. “Started every game.”
OL Mason Whitaker 12 Raft River
OL Malaki Brune 12 Murtaugh
K Ethan Southern 12 Raft River
Kick Return Tegan Whitaker 12 Raft River
SECOND TEAM
QB Payton Beck 12 Oakley: 1,089 yards | 24 TD | 6 Int.| 57%
RB Junior Benites 10 Murtaugh
RB Thaine Loughmiller 12 Raft River
WR Walker Goettle 11 Lighthouse
WR Tegan Whitaker 12 Raft River
OL Carter Munsee 11 Lighthouse
OL Davin Jones 12 Raft River
OL Lad Hansen 12 Raft River
K Freddy Martinez 12 Murtaugh
Kick Return Dace Jones 12 Oakley
HONORABLE MENTION
QB Ashton Anderson 11 Murtaugh
RB Cesar Aburto 12 Murtaugh
RB Nick Hernandez 12 Glenns Ferry
WR Raegan Fitzpatrick 11 Murtaugh
WR Joshua Masillas 12 Glenns Ferry
WR Chandler Jones 11 Murtaugh
OL Hayden Hunter 12 Oakley
OL Freddy Martinez 12 Murtaugh
OL Caleb Black 11 Glenns Ferry
