Sun Valley resort officially opens

Sun Valley has opened its doors for its 86th season
Sun Valley has opened its doors for its 86th season(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the region’s largest and most popular ski resorts is now open for the season.

On Thanksgiving day, Sun Valley Resort opened it’s doors for it’s 86th season. Now while not all runs are open, a grand total of six runs and four lifts were featured on opening day.

While above normal temperatures are providing some challenges, resort officials say they have a snow-making team, and they are on top of it.

“This year at Sun Valley, we are really excited to open three new areas of some new glade skiing,” said Bridget Higgins, director of marketing and PR for Sun Valley Resort.

“If you go up to the top of the mountain, it’ll be skier’s right off of college, and we just are so excited to open up just some new gladded skiing this year.”

The resort will be open all weekend for skiers and snowboarders. Their hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. seven days a week.

