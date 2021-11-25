Advertisement

Suspect booked in Bingham County after officer involved shooting

Nathan Harper's bond was set at $220,000
Nathan Harper's bond was set at $220,000(KIFI Local News 8)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A suspect in eastern Idaho has been released from the hospital and was booked into Bingham County Jail after an officer-involved shooting.

Police in Blackfoot say Nathan Harper was shot on Tuesday after he nearly ran over a deputy from Bingham County and a deputy from Blackfoot. They say he was trying to flee arrest when served a number of warrants.

He faces a round of new charges. His bond is $220,000.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho

Latest News

We have tips for keeping your kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving
Keeping kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is urging people to have a plan if they will drink this...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office urges people to make plans if they plan to drink this holiday
The Idaho Foodbank got a lot of financial and food donations to help people with food insecurity
University of Idaho wins this year’s “food fight” donation battle
Shipping companies scramble to finish holiday deliveries
Worry about package arrival times hover over holiday season