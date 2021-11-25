Suspect booked in Bingham County after officer involved shooting

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A suspect in eastern Idaho has been released from the hospital and was booked into Bingham County Jail after an officer-involved shooting.

Police in Blackfoot say Nathan Harper was shot on Tuesday after he nearly ran over a deputy from Bingham County and a deputy from Blackfoot. They say he was trying to flee arrest when served a number of warrants.

He faces a round of new charges. His bond is $220,000.

