Tips to avoid avalanches in the mountains

KMVT talked to an avalanche forecaster about what you should look out for
Thousands of avalanches occur each winter in the Idaho mountains
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thousands of avalanches occur each winter in the mountains of Idaho. Before you head out to enjoy the backcountry, there are a few things you should know.

While many of our country’s natural disasters are unpredictable, avalanches can happen naturally. Humans trigger about 90% of them, and they typically happen when a person is riding on the slope.

KMVT talked to an avalanche forecaster about what you should look out for.

“Natural avalanches are a really good indicator of unstable conditions,” said avalanche forecaster Chris Lundy. “If you are out in the backcountry and you see natural avalanches, avalanches that are released on their own, that’s mother nature telling you conditions are dangerous.”

Anyone who plans to recreate in the backcountry this winter needs to have a shovel, a beacon, and a probe with the at all times.

