Advertisement

Twin Falls Fire Department warns of kitchen fires this Thanksgiving

Kitchen fires are common on Thanksgiving Day.
Kitchen fires are common on Thanksgiving Day.(WIFR)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 48% of all fires start in the kitchen, and Thanksgiving Day is notoriously a common day for there to be one.

Tim Lauda with the Twin Falls Fire Department says it’s important to remain in the kitchen at all times when cooking.

Never leave something on the stove, or in the oven and then leave the house.

Lauda also says to keep kids and pets out of the kitchen. Boiling water or grease can be deadly for a small child.

He reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors before the holiday in case something does happen.

“If you do happen to have a fire in your oven, you want to shut your oven off, don’t open it, go ahead and call 911,” said Lauda. “We can come and get the smoke out, but the fire is going to stay contained in your oven. If you have a fire on top of your stove, take a lid and cover it over the top of the stove, cover the pan, and shut your burner off.”

He says the fire department is always available in case of an emergency, but they want everyone to have a very happy holiday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest

Latest News

McClaflin Family finds forever home.
Habitat for Humanity makes local family’s home ownership dreams a reality
FILE - Oil pump jacks work in unison, Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Williston, N.D.
President Biden taps federal oil reserves in effort to ease gas prices
We have tips for keeping your kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving
Keeping kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is urging people to have a plan if they will drink this...
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office urges people to make plans if they plan to drink this holiday