Twin Falls Fire Department warns of kitchen fires this Thanksgiving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 48% of all fires start in the kitchen, and Thanksgiving Day is notoriously a common day for there to be one.

Tim Lauda with the Twin Falls Fire Department says it’s important to remain in the kitchen at all times when cooking.

Never leave something on the stove, or in the oven and then leave the house.

Lauda also says to keep kids and pets out of the kitchen. Boiling water or grease can be deadly for a small child.

He reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors before the holiday in case something does happen.

“If you do happen to have a fire in your oven, you want to shut your oven off, don’t open it, go ahead and call 911,” said Lauda. “We can come and get the smoke out, but the fire is going to stay contained in your oven. If you have a fire on top of your stove, take a lid and cover it over the top of the stove, cover the pan, and shut your burner off.”

He says the fire department is always available in case of an emergency, but they want everyone to have a very happy holiday.

