Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office urges people to make plans if they plan to drink this holiday

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is urging people to have a plan if they will drink this...
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is urging people to have a plan if they will drink this holiday(WAFB)
By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is urging people to have a plan this holiday season if they will be drinking.

The Sheriff’s Office says they do see an uptick in incidences of driving under the influence on Thanksgiving. They say some people drink while visiting with family and friends and either do not have plans for transportation or think taxis or rideshare services are not available because of the holiday-- even though that’s largely not true.

They also add some people have a misconception about drinking while eating large Thanksgiving dinners.

“One of the biggest issues you have is that you drink and eat together, but when you drink and eat together you think you’re getting sober, but that’s not how alcohol works because you’re gradually getting more and more under the influence,” said Deputy Chris Givens with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

He encourages people to enjoy their holiday with family and friends but to do so responsibly.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho

Latest News

We have tips for keeping your kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving
Keeping kids safe from food allergies this Thanksgiving
Nathan Harper's bond was set at $220,000
Suspect booked in Bingham County after officer involved shooting
The Idaho Foodbank got a lot of financial and food donations to help people with food insecurity
University of Idaho wins this year’s “food fight” donation battle
Shipping companies scramble to finish holiday deliveries
Worry about package arrival times hover over holiday season