Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office urges people to make plans if they plan to drink this holiday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is urging people to have a plan this holiday season if they will be drinking.

The Sheriff’s Office says they do see an uptick in incidences of driving under the influence on Thanksgiving. They say some people drink while visiting with family and friends and either do not have plans for transportation or think taxis or rideshare services are not available because of the holiday-- even though that’s largely not true.

They also add some people have a misconception about drinking while eating large Thanksgiving dinners.

“One of the biggest issues you have is that you drink and eat together, but when you drink and eat together you think you’re getting sober, but that’s not how alcohol works because you’re gradually getting more and more under the influence,” said Deputy Chris Givens with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

He encourages people to enjoy their holiday with family and friends but to do so responsibly.

