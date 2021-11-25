Twin Falls soccer player signs with Walla Walla CC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School athlete is headed to the Evergreen State on a soccer scholarship.

Kaylin Bailey signed with Walla Walla Community College. Bailey is the Idaho 4A Girls Soccer Player of the Year after leading her Bruins to the first state championship in program history.

The future Warrior will likely be joined by teammate Abigail Williams. Bailey chose Walla Walla because historically they compete for conference championships, something that she is used to being a Bruin. The four-year varsity player won every district championship as a member of the Lady Bruins Soccer team.

“The team has been great, the coaches have been awesome too,” Bailey said. “Everybody just, we just sort of worked well together, especially last year when we won state, that was our goal this whole time.”

Kaylin’s older sister, Maddie, plays for Western Wyoming Community College.

