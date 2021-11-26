Advertisement

FBI warns of holiday scammers

They say reporting these scams is the best thing to do if you come across one
(Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation graphic)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the holiday shopping season in full swing, scammers are looking to take advantage.

Government officials are advising consumers to not trust anything, whether it’s emails and text messages about packages being delivered, or deals that look really great.

They say these can trick consumers into providing personal information or paying for something that may never come.

“The big thing we see with the ads is, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” said Casey Harrington with the FBI. “They’ll advertise a gaming system or a toy or a product that’s in high demand for a price that’s outrageous and people will click on it.”

“And they’re so interested in getting this product that they don’t think through with what they’re doing and what information they’re giving away.”

They say reporting these scams is the best thing to do if you come across one. Click here to report scams.

