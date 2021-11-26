Fit and Well Idaho: Staying safe in the cold

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter weather is making its way to Southern Idaho, and that might mean dangerous conditions outside.

With icy roads and sidewalks, St. Luke’s and many other hospitals see an increase in fall-related injuries each winter. Dr. Jarom Lamb at the trauma medical center at St. Luke’s recommends simple safety precautions like slowing down or walking like a penguin to keep yourself upright when things get slick.

Slips and falls, especially this time of year, tend to see an increasing need for hospital care.

“Around this time of year, we see a ton of falls,” said Dr. Jarom Lamb. “Hip fractures can occur, other things can get broken, head injuries. It’s all related to the storms and the ice and the snow we encounter around here.”

Dr. Lamb also says your heart can be overworked during the winter due to cold temperatures and over-exertion. He suggests being mindful when working outside and taking many breaks to check in on yourself.

