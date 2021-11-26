Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Staying safe in the cold

Hospitals see an increase in fall related injuries each winter
Hospitals see an increase in fall related injuries each winter(WWNY)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter weather is making its way to Southern Idaho, and that might mean dangerous conditions outside.

With icy roads and sidewalks, St. Luke’s and many other hospitals see an increase in fall-related injuries each winter. Dr. Jarom Lamb at the trauma medical center at St. Luke’s recommends simple safety precautions like slowing down or walking like a penguin to keep yourself upright when things get slick.

Slips and falls, especially this time of year, tend to see an increasing need for hospital care.

“Around this time of year, we see a ton of falls,” said Dr. Jarom Lamb. “Hip fractures can occur, other things can get broken, head injuries. It’s all related to the storms and the ice and the snow we encounter around here.”

Dr. Lamb also says your heart can be overworked during the winter due to cold temperatures and over-exertion. He suggests being mindful when working outside and taking many breaks to check in on yourself.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley

Latest News

City officials said that the geothermal heat supplies about 2% of the city’s energy resources
Boise officials want to increase geothermal heating
Humans trigger about 90% of avalanches
Avalanche safety this winter
Paula Simerly's owner of Simerly's in Wendell says her store ordered about a month head of...
Grocery price spike causes issues for consumers
Thanksgiving Shortages
Thanksgiving Shortages