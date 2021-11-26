Health officials urge people to remain mindful of COVID-19 this holiday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving may have passed, but that marks just the beginning of holiday celebrations with families and loved ones gathering together.

As these gatherings become more common, health experts are urging party-goers to remain mindful of the COVID-19 virus.

While numbers in Idaho are trending downward, unlike last holiday season, the risk of that trend reversing remains. When planning your holiday celebrations, health officials urge you to think about ways you can mitigate the risk of virus transmission.

“If everybody is vaccinated and you don’t have anyone there who has specific, high-risk characteristics, then you can have a normal holiday as you would any other year,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser with Wexner Medical Center.

If you are uncertain of the vaccination status of your guests, you can ensure added safety by celebrating outdoors or in well-vented areas, keeping your guestlist short and maintaining social distancing and masking.

