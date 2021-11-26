How to talk to your family about mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we are gathering together for the holiday season, families are now having more time to have conversations about mental health, and this may be a good time to open up to your family about it.

One person struggling from mental health problems for over 20 years says the first thing to do is to admit you have a problem. The second step is to not be afraid to ask for help.

“The important thing is that you realize that your mental health is just as important as your physical health,” said mental health advocate Stan Popovich. “And then if you can’t take care of your mental health, your life’s going to suffer.”

“And the way I look at it, and I address this on my website and book, that if you don’t get help you’re the one that’s going to suffer. Not your family and friends.”

Popovich also says that while there may be a stigma that comes with asking for help, it’s important to realize that things can only get better once you do ask for help.

