Idaho Department of Fish and Game offers new mountain lion hound hunting opportunity

The trial opportunity will begin Dec.2
The trial opportunity will begin Dec.2(Mike Demick)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRAIG MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced last week they will be offering a new mountain lion hound hunting opportunity on Craig Mountain.

Beginning on Dec. 2, hound hunters will be able to access routes normally located behind locked gates. Hunters will need to check out a key to gain access to one of five routes.

Hound hunting season lasts from Dec. 2 to March 31.
The key must be reserved up to two weeks in advance for a specific route, and they may retain the key for up to four days at a time. The gate key must be picked up in person at the Lewiston Regional Office during their normal business hours, and may be dropped off after hours.

The routes are typically closed in order to protect wintering animals and other wild animals in the area. Idaho Fish and Game say the purpose of this is to increase the mountain lion harvest on the mountain.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

