Local consumers feeling impact of grocery shortages

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Here in Southern Idaho, local residents are shopping for those essential items for their Thanksgiving meals. But this year is a little different.

Paula Simerly, owner of Simerly’s in Wendell, says her store ordered about a month head of schedule to make sure they could keep their shelves fully stocked for Thanksgiving.

“We bought these things at a higher price instead of waiting for them to go on our ad weeks and risk not being able to get what people needed,” said Simerly. “And that is what you need to do to serve your public. People don’t understand if you’re out of something.”

Hagerman resident David McMillian says he has noticed $100 doesn’t get you as far in the grocery store as it did in the past.

“Oh it’s unreal this year. From last year to this year, it is like one-half times the price,” he said.

Simerly says since COVID-19, the majority of her items have gone up 10 to 20% in price, and meat has gone up the most this Thanksgiving.

“It is going to $9.99 a pound for select prime rib. I know it has been $5.99 a pound. So there is a huge increase,” she said.

With supply shortages and things costing more at the grocery store than they did in the past, this Thanksgiving some people might be more interested in eating out than cooking at home.

Jakers General Manager Jasman Smith says her restaurant has also had to deal with higher prices and shortages this Thanksgiving, but she is still thankful for what they do have.

“We have had an easier year compared to a lot of places and I’m just happy that we can get through the holidays happy and healthy,” said Smith.

