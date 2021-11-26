Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Gallup Family Farms

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Millions of pounds of food come from Idaho’s ag industry, but not all operations are an overwhelming undertaking.

Gallup Family Farms is a three cow, small farm in the back roads of Gooding.

“We love it, it helps put a face to ag and lets people know they have options,” said owner Melanie Gallup. “They don’t have to go to the grocery store to get all their stuff, they can literally come to the producers one-on-one.”

The Gallups have been raising cattle for years, but recently decided to go commercial.

“We’ve been milking for nine (years), and I think we finally got tired of feeding calves, so we decided to get into the raw milk business,” said Gallup.

Gallup Family Farm offers more than just milk. In fact, find them at the Gooding farmers market and you’ll see they keep themselves quite busy.

“We have eggs, we do retail meat, we do beef shares. I have a homemade soap business that I run on top of this,” Gallup said. “(My husband) is a large animal veterinarian as well. We have our hands in a lot of pots.”

In the time since they began their commercial business, their customer base has grown. The Gallups say they are proud to offer their customers an alternative to chain grocery stores.

“They are now learning that we are not far from town, so they come to see us. We do four hours a day, Monday through Friday to let the customers come in to get their stuff.”

If you are in the area, this Saturday is small business Saturday, and the Gallups will be offering free chili and raw milk to those who shop at their farm.

