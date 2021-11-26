Southern Idaho gears up for small business Saturday

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year is here, and many consumers are planning to go out and shop on one of the lesser known days of the weekend.

Nearly 70% of consumers are planning to shop small on small business Saturday. Many small businesses in the Magic Valley plan on having large sales.

With the expected increase in consumer traffic, the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce says owners will need to plan ahead to have successful days.

“Making sure that you have ample staff on hand and also making sure that you have the precautions in place for the amount of foot traffic you could be getting as far as capacity goes, and the amount of people that you have in your stores at one time,” said JJ Shawver, member services coordinator with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Officials also recommend using alternative payment methods such as Venmo or Paypal to help speed up the payment process.

