Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:20 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Targhee Drive around 10:45 Tuesday night for...
Updated: Police investigating late-night shooting in Twin Falls
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of...
Police in Twin Falls asking for help identifying person of interest
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley

Latest News

The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
Thanksgiving Shortages
Thanksgiving Shortages
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise
An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise